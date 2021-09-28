5 White Corvette C8 Huffs and Puffs Its Way Into New Upgrades, Can You Spot Them?

4 The C8 Chevy Corvette HP and Drag Wars Are Done for Now, So What Comes Next?

2 James May Roasts Emelia Hartford's 1500 HP Corvette C8 and Other YouTubers' Rides

More on this:

1973 Chevrolet Corvette Found in a Private Collection Flexes a Mysterious Engine

There’s nothing a fat wallet wouldn’t be able to buy, but on the other hand, it doesn’t necessarily mean that we always have to pay a ridiculous amount of money on cool things. 25 photos



As far as the interior goes, it comes in a rough condition too, but eBay seller



More interesting is what’s happening under the hood. The base engine in 1973, offered as RPO ZQ3, was a 350 (5.7-liter) developing a little over 190 horsepower, while the LT82 was able to generate no less than 250 horsepower. The crème de la crème was the 454 (7.4-liter) LS4 with 275 horsepower.



This



But of course, a closer inspection of everything under the hood is obviously recommended not only to determine what engine is now in charge of putting the wheels in motion but also to determine why the original unit is no longer there.



The good news is this Corvette isn’t as expensive as you’d expect it to be. The top bid at the time of writing is $6,000, with more than 30 offers received so far and less than 48 hours before the auction comes to an end. Just look at this beautiful 1973 Chevrolet Corvette. Parked many years ago in a private collection, the car doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape, though it’s not a relic either. And while we don’t know for sure if the paint is still original, the scratches, the small spots of rust underneath, and the chips aren’t necessarily that bad, so overall, the Vette is still a super-cool head-turner that totally deserves a restoration.As far as the interior goes, it comes in a rough condition too, but eBay seller trgolf55555 says all the parts that can’t be seen in the photos are still somewhere around. So, in theory, the Corvette is still complete, and there’s a chance that all these parts have been removed previously as part of the said restoration plans.More interesting is what’s happening under the hood. The base engine in 1973, offered as RPO ZQ3, was a 350 (5.7-liter) developing a little over 190 horsepower, while the LT82 was able to generate no less than 250 horsepower. The crème de la crème was the 454 (7.4-liter) LS4 with 275 horsepower.This Corvette , however, no longer sports the original engine, so right now, power comes from a mysterious engine that the seller is still uncertain about. They claim the code on the engine reads TDR, which seems to suggest the power now comes from a 350 V8 originally fitted on a 1972 model.But of course, a closer inspection of everything under the hood is obviously recommended not only to determine what engine is now in charge of putting the wheels in motion but also to determine why the original unit is no longer there.The good news is this Corvette isn’t as expensive as you’d expect it to be. The top bid at the time of writing is $6,000, with more than 30 offers received so far and less than 48 hours before the auction comes to an end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.