Roberto Cavalli to Open a Luxury Tower in Dubai With Private Pools for Each Unit

Extending into the real-estate market comes as a natural progression for a lot of luxury brands. A living space that is not only equipped with the best of everything but also infused with the style of a beloved high-end brand would be anyone’s dream, as long as they’d have the money for it.
This year, Porsche announced that it will launch the first-ever Porsche hotels, in cooperation with the German company Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, which promise to seamlessly blend an exceptional customer service with the iconic carmaker’s design. Aston Martin has also almost completed its first real-estate project, a state-of-the-art skyscraper in Miami, boasting a 900-foot marina that offers direct access from the Atlantic for the residents’ private yachts.
Roberto Cavalli is one of the latest brands to join the luxury real estate market. Hussain Sajwani, who purchased the Cavalli brand in 2019, is also the founder of DAMAC Properties. As part of a complex relaunch strategy for the Italian brand, the new owner has decided to develop a residential building called the Cavalli Tower.
Right from the start, it’s obvious that this future building will be one of the most extravagant in the world, because it’s located in the sophisticated Dubai Marina, facing the beach. The 70-story tower features luxury, upper luxury, and super luxury sections. Apartments in the top categories come with their own private pool or jacuzzi. In addition, the super luxury category provides access to a cigar lounge and a private pavilion that’s generous enough for lavish private parties.
Of course, all interiors are infused with the Cavalli style, using precious materials. Another striking feature of the tower is an exterior Malibu Bay-inspired beach pool, which is supposed to actually feel like the beach – it includes artificial sand, and it’s surrounded by greenery. Water features, such as a wall water fountain, are present throughout the building, for a spa-like atmosphere.
With an estimated total cost of $545 million, the Cavalli Tower is due to be completed in four years, starting from 2022. Pricing for the Cavalli Tower apartments, where “luxury” is the entry-level category, starts at over $530,000.
