At an impressive height of 703 meters (2,306 ft), this skyscraper would be the second tallest building in the world. The new design, which depicts a spiraling futuristic-looking tower, was announced on May 26th by U.K.-based architect Kettle Collective. The building will be constructed in Russia and will soar over Sait Petersburg.
Called Lakhta Center II, the new tower will be located next to the Lakhta Centre building, which so far is the tallest building in Europe, standing at 462 meters (1,516 ft). Dubai's tallest treasure, Burj Khalifa, will still reign the clouds, but it looks like it's starting to get some competition as the new skyscraper will be just 125 meters (410 ft) behind.
The building was designed by Tony Kettle, who is known for being the working hand behind U.K.'s Falkirk Wheel and Scottish Parliament, the aforementioned Laktha Centre, or Dubai International Convention Centre. For this new skyscraper, Kettle was inspired by the gas spiraling waves generated by quasars in the center of galaxies. Its shape was not only designed to serve an aesthetic purpose but functional.
Being a considerably tall building, the wind inevitably will hit the structure in full force. To overcome this problem, the architects reduced the size of structural elements. The exterior will be composed of columns that form an open helical diagrid, while numerous spiral atriums with green vertical spaced are making up its configuration.
Lakhta Centre II will have the tallest occupied floor and viewing gallery in the world, beating the 632-meter(2,073 ft) Shanghai Tower. Its interior will feature multi-car lifts that will be powered by their own regenerating energy. According to Kettle, this is a complimentary upgrade from the original Lakhta Centre. Several accomodation and relaxation spaces will also be included in the build.
While it sounds very promising, the construction date for the new tower hasn't been announced. For now, the design is only present in renderings and sketches, and we are yet to see it actually take shape.
