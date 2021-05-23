Blue Origin Spaceflight Requires One Hell of a Fit Body, Here Are the Specs

It won’t be long now until the first flight into space of an individual who hasn’t specifically trained for this will take place. Sometime in the next six months (they said July 20, but one never knows with these things) Blue Origin will launch the New Shepard rocket and what it calls the RSS First Step Crew Capsule in its first crewed mission. On board will be five astronauts selected by Blue Origin, accompanied by the winner of an online auction currently in progress.