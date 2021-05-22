Franklin’s McLaren Turned Into LEGO Racer, Becomes Super-Fast GTA V Getaway Car

GTA V is still a super-popular game even so many years after its official launch, and without a doubt, partially responsible for the whole thing is the large collection of mods that keeps growing and growing.
Los Santos has therefore become a totally unpredictable city that can serve as the home of super-tall buildings with water slides on the roof, superheroes, and obviously, LEGO cars too.
A video published on YouTube channel Hazardous shows how Franklin’s 2019 McLaren Senna is turned into a LEGO racer at the Los Santos Customs, and while at the first glance this mod reminds of Forza, it’s still a pretty cool ride for the streets of GTA V as well.
And as it turns out, it’s also a good choice if you’re in search of a super-fast getaway car, as the video shows that a LEGO-made 2019 McLaren Senna can help deal with four-star police chases without too much effort. As long as God mode is activated, of course, because otherwise, it’s all just a matter of time until it becomes a huge pile of useless metal (or LEGO bricks) given the speed it reaches.
But if running away from the cops isn’t necessarily your cup of tea and you’d rather enjoy doing some stunts, this LEGO racer can do this too. It’s not easy, that’s for sure, but climbing on top of the tallest tower in GTA V is something totally doable for this custom car.
At the end of the day, these customizations are the living proof there’s a good reason why GTA V is still selling like hotcakes 8 years after the launch.
Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, says it sold no less than 145 million copies of Grand Theft Auto Online since launch, and without a doubt, the continuously growing number of mods and add-ons, together with the madness that 2020 has ended up becoming, had a major contribution to this important achievement.
