The Tallest Building in GTA V Has a Water Slide on the Roof, Looks Insanely Fun

In case you’re wondering what makes GTA V so fun even eight years after its launch, the mode we’re talking about today is the perfect answer.
Called Jantsuu Tower, this new mod is essentially a skyscraper built on top of the Rockford Plaza, therefore creating a construction that’s taller than any other vanilla GTA V building, as the creator themselves explain in the official description.
Located in Burton, Rockford Hills, Los Santos right on top of the Rockford Plaza, the Jantsuu Tower has a height of over 600 meters (1,975 ft), and it even comes with a water slide on the roof that looks insanely fun.
A video published on the YouTube channel Hazardous and also embedded below provides us with a closer look at this mod, as it shows Franklin really having a good time on the water slide, despite the whole thing proving quite slippery on some occasions.
But on the other hand, the Jantsuu Tower allows for all kinds of stunts that you wouldn’t normally be able to try without a building this tall, so without a doubt, it’s a mod that’s definitely worth a try if you’re into this kind of stuff in GTA V. On the downside, there’s no elevator, so you’ll better find a fast car to reach the top because it’d otherwise take a while to get there.
Worth knowing about the Jantsuu Tower mod is that it doesn’t officially support FiveM, and it also comes with two issues, one of which causes the traffic around the building to “sometimes go crazy.”
You can find the full installation instructions on the official page of the mod right here, but at the same time, there’s also a readme text document in the archive that offers step-by-step guidance on how to set up everything to try out the Jantsuu Tower on your PC.
