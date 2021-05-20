GTA V Players Join In-Game Memorial Service After Notable Gamer Passes Away

Yo! The support for Misty Mocha has been unreal. We expected mostly SOTW employees & some friends to show up and it was a HUGE turnout with others collaborating ways to honor her. Truly amazing to witness and partake in. I’m so happy the city brought her joy up to the last day ?? pic.twitter.com/PWMv9oSbWv

Misty Mochas in game funeral will happen at the 3am EST reset tonight/Monday morning. Thank you to all the admins for work behind the scenes and if you are around and have RPd with Alex, come by and say something. Everyone is more than welcome to be there, see ya in about 9 hours pic.twitter.com/z7NJGvsDea