GTA V Players Join In-Game Memorial Service After Notable Gamer Passes Away

Misty, however, has recently passed away after losing the battle with cancer, so everyone on the server decided to hold an in-game memorial service to pay their respects. What they did was rush to the beach for a totally impressive and tear-inducing virtual gathering where everyone then shared their stories about the impact Misty had on the NoPixel community.
Livestreamed on Twitch, the memorial service is unique, sad, and touching at the same time. It also shows just how much of an impact a game like GTA V can have on players’ real lives.
NoPixel developer Tobii himself paid his respect to the passing of Misty Mocha, announcing in a post on Twitter that her name has been added to an in-game memorial wall alongside the ones of other notable members of the community who left us way too soon.
For what it’s worth, Misty herself thanked the community for their support before passing.
“Just want to let you know I really enjoyed the time we have spent together and all the memories we made. The past few months role playing with you has been the absolute best time of my life and the only regret I have is not discovering nopixel and the RP community sooner. If there is an after life, I hope to meet you again! All the love… Misty,” she said in a message shared by another NoPixel member.
@ The NoPixel community. We lost a Roleplayer, Alex aka Misty Mocha :(— RevRoach (@RevRoach) May 11, 2021
Read: https://t.co/Cw7UyDII2d
Yo! The support for Misty Mocha has been unreal. We expected mostly SOTW employees & some friends to show up and it was a HUGE turnout with others collaborating ways to honor her. Truly amazing to witness and partake in. I’m so happy the city brought her joy up to the last day ?? pic.twitter.com/PWMv9oSbWv— RevRoach (@RevRoach) May 17, 2021
Misty Mochas in game funeral will happen at the 3am EST reset tonight/Monday morning. Thank you to all the admins for work behind the scenes and if you are around and have RPd with Alex, come by and say something. Everyone is more than welcome to be there, see ya in about 9 hours pic.twitter.com/z7NJGvsDea— RevRoach (@RevRoach) May 16, 2021