GTA V Players Join In-Game Memorial Service After Notable Gamer Passes Away

20 May 2021, 8:37 UTC ·
The older GTA V is becoming, the more awesome it seems to get, as this famous Rockstar title has evolved into so much more than a simple computer game.
And the living proof is the recent passing of a NoPixel member, which has been received with real tears by the entire community. DovahPug, also known as Misty Mocha, was one of the most notable members of the server. Many actually got the chance to virtual meet her and share the roleplaying adventure as part of the NoPixel community.

Misty, however, has recently passed away after losing the battle with cancer, so everyone on the server decided to hold an in-game memorial service to pay their respects. What they did was rush to the beach for a totally impressive and tear-inducing virtual gathering where everyone then shared their stories about the impact Misty had on the NoPixel community.

Livestreamed on Twitch, the memorial service is unique, sad, and touching at the same time. It also shows just how much of an impact a game like GTA V can have on players’ real lives.

NoPixel developer Tobii himself paid his respect to the passing of Misty Mocha, announcing in a post on Twitter that her name has been added to an in-game memorial wall alongside the ones of other notable members of the community who left us way too soon.

For what it’s worth, Misty herself thanked the community for their support before passing.

Just want to let you know I really enjoyed the time we have spent together and all the memories we made. The past few months role playing with you has been the absolute best time of my life and the only regret I have is not discovering nopixel and the RP community sooner. If there is an after life, I hope to meet you again! All the love… Misty,” she said in a message shared by another NoPixel member.

