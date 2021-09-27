James May Roasts Emelia Hartford's 1500 HP Corvette C8 and Other YouTubers' Rides

Is it just us, or does James May really seem like the kind of guy who could say the worst things about yourself (or even worse, your car), and you still wouldn't get mad at him? Well, we're not influencers, so we can say that in the safe knowledge that his sarcasm is never going to be coming our way.
When you publish car-related content on YouTube, however, then you risk ending up in the former Top Gear man's crosshairs. His "James May roasts YouTubers' cars" mini-series has reached its third installment, meaning only a handful of people have had the honor of receiving an unsolicited, free of charge James May review of their car, but given the format's potential, we expect we'll be seeing more in the future.
Right now, we have this little episode featuring Emelia Hartford and her 1,500 hp Chevrolet Corvette C8. Not only does the clip include the actress/car enthusiast, but it even debuts with her car, which is not how most YouTubers make their content as they choose to leave the best for last. Then again, most YouTubers aren't James May.
Emelia's Corvette is pretty much the talk of the town when it comes to modified C8s, so everyone knows what to expect: quickest, most powerful, etc. James is an old dog, so he'll naturally question the 1,500 hp, as anyone should. The C8 is undoubtedly powerful, but people should start being more exact with the output instead of rounding it off like that – it makes it look more credible.
That being said, the Grand Tour presenter couldn't find anything bad to say about the car, which shows he's not there to roast cars just for the sake of it, but rather to express an honest opinion. With Emelia featured in the picture, you're wondering at all times if he's going to acknowledge her looks as well. Well, May proves he's a man of culture and does compliment her on her appearance, only to go and ruin everything at the end: "[she] looks rather like me."
He goes on to roast or complement the cars and looks of several other "influencers", some more famous than others, but if you'd like to hear more of what he had to say about those as well as Emelia's C8, you'll have to watch the clip below. And since it's James May, you know it'll be good fun.
