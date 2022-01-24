1972 Ford Bronco “Yellowjacket” Is All Lifted and Stroked, Bows to the Mighty LED

One of the most hyped vehicle nameplates on the market is the Ford Bronco. Not a day passes by without the Blue Oval’s relatively new star machine being in the spotlight in one way or another. Yet it’s not only the new one making the headlines, but the entire family, with older Broncos being perhaps just as visible as the fresh one.
This week, the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, is in full swing, and it is there where a large number of Broncos have come together. Among them, this yellow and black contraption that somehow manages to bring back memories of Marvel’s insufficiently exploited (in the movies) Yellowjacket.
The 1972 SUV started life as a rust-free one, we’re told, and went through a nut-and-bolt frame-off restoration that brought it to this incredible condition.
The Bronco has a much more fitting stance for a build of its caliber, and that is owed to the 3.5-inch suspension lift kit and 2-inch body lift that were conceived for it. The 20-inch Metal Moto wheels shod in Mastercraft Courser MXT 35-inch tires also contribute to the high-and-mean look.
Under the body, the Bronco rocks a Dana 30 differential at the front, and a Ford 9-inch rear at the opposite end. The wheels get their spin from a 315ci (5.8-liters) Windsor engine, no longer in its original state, but stroked to 408ci (6.7-liters) and tied to an automatic transmission.
The unknown shop behind this build did not limit itself to making the vehicle a better mechanical version of its former self, but added quite the number of modern technologies to keep it relevant.
We get a Dakota Digital white gauge, USB ports all around, a Kenwood head unit running a JL Audio 5-channel 500-watt amp and speakers, and so many LEDs that could have an incredible light show on your hands: they can be found in the halo headlights, the light bar fitted up front, on the instrument cluster, and overhead at the interior.
The SUV is listed for sale with no reserve, and we are not told how much the seller expects to fetch for it.
