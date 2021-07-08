Grashupfer Bicycle Uses Pulleys and Levers to Move With Four Times Less Energy

5 Digitally Remastered 2021 Ford Bronco Looks Ready for Some Vintage Road Trips

4 2021 Ford Bronco Has Dealer Markups of Up to $20,000

3 Is This 1973 Ford Bronco Restomod With a Crate Engine Worth $100,000 to You?

2 2021 Ford Bronco Track-Races GT500 Signature, You Won't Believe Which Came First

More on this:

1972 Ford Bronco Sitting Around with the Original V8 Begs for a Full Restoration

24 photos While the all-new Bronco keeps making the headlines every once in a while, it doesn’t necessarily mean the original version is no longer worth our attention. And the 1972 example that we have here shows exactly why.



The first-generation Bronco was born in August 1965 (as model year 1966) and remained in production until 1977, and throughout all these years,



The base unit was a 170ci (2.8-liter), while the second six-cylinder option was the 200ci (3.3-liter) – this one was offered as standard beginning with model year 1973.



The more powerful 289 (4.7-liter) V8 was added in 1966 with 200 horsepower, while in 1969, Ford finally introduced the 302 (4.9-liter).



This Bronco still sports the original 302 V8 under the hood, but according to eBay seller



The vehicle looks like it’s been parked for a while, and the seller says “it’s been sitting around” for some years.



There’s “nothing major” to deal with, we’re being told, though you should still check everything in person to figure out how easily everything can be restored, especially given the Bronco has been sitting for a while. The rust, however, doesn’t seem like it should be a major concern, but of course, the visual inspection should provide a better picture of everything in this regard as well.



The odometer indicates 99,000 miles (160,000 km), and they’re all original, the seller claims.



How much is such a 1972 Bronco currently worth given its condition? The seller says whoever is willing to spend $16,500 on this original example is free to take it home, but on the other hand, some other offers would also be considered if you’re interested in other trades. And the 1972 example that we have here shows exactly why.The first-generation Bronco was born in August 1965 (as model year 1966) and remained in production until 1977, and throughout all these years, Ford offered a lineup of four different engines, including two six-cylinders and two small-block V8s.The base unit was a 170ci (2.8-liter), while the second six-cylinder option was the 200ci (3.3-liter) – this one was offered as standard beginning with model year 1973.The more powerful 289 (4.7-liter) V8 was added in 1966 with 200 horsepower, while in 1969, Ford finally introduced the 302 (4.9-liter).This Bronco still sports the original 302 V8 under the hood, but according to eBay seller tintonautowrecking , it only runs using gas from a can. So in theory, the engine still works, only that it’ll require some fixes before being able to become a normal driver.The vehicle looks like it’s been parked for a while, and the seller says “it’s been sitting around” for some years.There’s “nothing major” to deal with, we’re being told, though you should still check everything in person to figure out how easily everything can be restored, especially given the Bronco has been sitting for a while. The rust, however, doesn’t seem like it should be a major concern, but of course, the visual inspection should provide a better picture of everything in this regard as well.The odometer indicates 99,000 miles (160,000 km), and they’re all original, the seller claims.How much is such a 1972 Bronco currently worth given its condition? The seller says whoever is willing to spend $16,500 on this original example is free to take it home, but on the other hand, some other offers would also be considered if you’re interested in other trades.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.