2021 Ford Bronco Has Dealer Markups of Up to $20,000

They say you can't fault the person asking for insane amounts of money, but the one willing to pay it. Well, as long as nobody is forcefully sticking their hands in somebody else's pocket, we guess that's kind of true.
We recently pointed the finger at Tesla for its shady approaches to the way it treats its customers, particularly toward the end of the quarter, but it's different for the EV maker. Unlike pretty much all the rest of the industry, Tesla isn't relying on dealerships to sell its vehicles. That means that any type of dubious activity is entirely on itself.
Ford, on the other hand, has an extensive network of dealerships, and while that undoubtedly provides some advantages, it also means that these companies can sometimes have free reign over the way they sell the Blue Oval products. And, as you'd imagine, they don't tend to sell them to the consumer's advantage.
With the market desperate to get its hands on the brand-new Bronco as quickly as possible - after having been teased for almost a year - the backlist of orders and people interested far outweighs Ford's ability to build the SUV at the moment. The situation has been made worse by a few parts shortages as well - particularly the hardtop situation as well as the penury of semiconductor chips.
Some dealers are happy to move their limited stock at the manufacturer's suggested retail price, but others are identifying this as an opportunity to make some quick and easy money. For instance, there's a very desirable 2021 Cyber Orange First Edition two-door Bronco at Perry Ford Lincoln, which has an MSRP of $59,115. How much is the dealership asking for? $79,115, or precisely $20,000 more than the recommended price. Will it sell it for that? Unless Ford intervenes, somebody will surely ignore the premium for the chance to be the first in their neighborhood with a brand-new Bronco.
The practice is as old as cars themselves as it relies on the fundamental principle of a free economy: high demand and low supply result in high prices. Once the back orders have been fulfilled and any manufacturing issues left behind, everything will return to normal. Until then, don't be surprised if "offers" like this one will continue to pop up.
Ford, on the other hand, has an extensive network of dealerships, and while that undoubtedly provides some advantages, it also means that these companies can sometimes have free reign over the way they sell the Blue Oval products. And, as you'd imagine, they don't tend to sell them to the consumer's advantage.
With the market desperate to get its hands on the brand-new Bronco as quickly as possible - after having been teased for almost a year - the backlist of orders and people interested far outweighs Ford's ability to build the SUV at the moment. The situation has been made worse by a few parts shortages as well - particularly the hardtop situation as well as the penury of semiconductor chips.
Some dealers are happy to move their limited stock at the manufacturer's suggested retail price, but others are identifying this as an opportunity to make some quick and easy money. For instance, there's a very desirable 2021 Cyber Orange First Edition two-door Bronco at Perry Ford Lincoln, which has an MSRP of $59,115. How much is the dealership asking for? $79,115, or precisely $20,000 more than the recommended price. Will it sell it for that? Unless Ford intervenes, somebody will surely ignore the premium for the chance to be the first in their neighborhood with a brand-new Bronco.
The practice is as old as cars themselves as it relies on the fundamental principle of a free economy: high demand and low supply result in high prices. Once the back orders have been fulfilled and any manufacturing issues left behind, everything will return to normal. Until then, don't be surprised if "offers" like this one will continue to pop up.