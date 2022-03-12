1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Flexes Original Muscle, Gigantic Holes

The Chevelle SS went through several big changes in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, with Chevrolet deciding back in 1966 to offer this version as a stand-alone model in its lineup.
This didn’t last long, however, as the GM brand decided to revert its strategy only three years later, so in 1969, the Super Sport once again became a package in the Chevelle family.
Traditionally offered with a 396 big-block engine, the Chevelle SS eventually started migrating to smaller engines in the early ‘70s. In 1972, Chevrolet introduced a small-block engine in the form of a 350 (5.7-liter) for the Super Sport, therefore bringing the 396 domination to an end.
The Chevelle SS someone has recently listed on eBay was also born with a small-block under the hood, and the good news is the same engine is still in the car.
In need of a full restoration, the 2-door hardtop looks like a rather high-optioned model, coming with power brakes, power steering, and an electric clock.
It goes without saying this Chevelle SS doesn’t come in its best shape, as it looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time, possibly under the clear sky.
The most concerning tidbit is the rust on the car. Based on the photos shared by eBay seller dansgaragenc, this Super Sport comes with gigantic holes on the floors, so regular patching may no longer be enough. In other words, whoever ends up buying the car will need new floors, and there’s a chance the rust has already taken its toll in other parts too.
The Super Sport is being sold on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, which means that whoever sends the highest bid can take the car home. At the time of writing, however, the bidding has only reached $1,500, but with the auction set to come to an end in one week, there’s a good chance the price goes higher significantly.
