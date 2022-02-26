1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Looks Regrettable in Potato-Quality Pics, Actually Runs and Drives

Chevrolet produced well over 600,000 Chevelles (Monte Carlo included) for the model year 1972, and the 2-door coupe Malibu was unsurprisingly the most popular with over 212,000 units.
One of them is right here in front of your eyes, though the quality of the photos shared by eBay seller chevyfandave is poor, to say the least.
The potato-quality images, however, seem to suggest this Chevelle is in a rather rough condition, especially as it looks to be sitting for a long time, almost buried alive in a garage.
But according to the owner, this Chevelle still runs and drives thanks to the original 350 (5.7-liter) V8 engine that’s still under the hood. The Turbo 350 transmission installed by Chevrolet is also in the car, so two of the most important pieces for full restoration are still around.
On the other hand, anyone already thinking of such a project should know the rust has taken its toll on this Chevelle in a rather substantial manner. There’s plenty of rust in the typical areas, including on the floors and in the trunk, and in some cases, regular patching is no longer enough. This means you should be ready for the installation of new panels as well.
Selling without wheels and tires, the Chevelle is said to otherwise be in a solid condition, but on the other hand, any interested buyer should just go to South Dakota to see the car in person before committing to a purchase.
At first glance, this Chevelle wouldn’t sell cheap, despite its rather challenging condition. The owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $6,550, but at the time of writing, nobody joined the bidding wars. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in 5 days, so it’ll definitely be interesting to see if someone is actually willing to pay that much on this Chevelle.
