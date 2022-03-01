1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Sitting in a Garage Proves Non-SS Models Are Handsome Too

The popularity of the Chevelle increased substantially in the second half of the ‘60s, and without a doubt, the SS models had a major contribution to the whole thing.
The SS 396, which was originally sold as a package for the Chevelle before being promoted to a stand-alone series (and then relegated to a package once again), was the perfect choice for anyone who wanted this model with a significant boost of adrenaline.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean the regular Chevelle wasn’t worth our love. It was, and this 1969 model we recently came across on eBay is just the living proof in this regard.
Listed for auction by seller joel-olver, this Chevelle looks surprisingly good, so while it’s essentially a project car, it’s one very solid candidate for a full restoration.
The owner explains the car has been sitting for a few years, but on the other hand, it has always been parked in a garage. And you can easily tell this is true, as the general condition seems to be very solid. The body damage is highlighted in the photos, and the seller reveals the car was involved in a small collision that caused damage to the driver-side fender. However, there’s nothing that couldn’t be fixed with minor TLC.
The Chevrolet Chevelle now comes with primer here and there to prevent its metal from the invasion of rust.
The engine under the hood is a 350 (5.7-liter), but we know little about it. The seller explains the car is really fast, so we assume the engine starts and runs, but of course, you should just reach out to them for additional information.
Parked in South Carolina, this Chevelle appears to be getting quite a lot of love these days. The auction has already received 18 bids, and the top offer at the time of writing is $18,600. There’s no reserve in place, so in less than 3 days, the Chevelle should have a new owner.
