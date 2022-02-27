1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Tucked Away for Decades Hopes to Get Back on the Road

A rough ’68 Chevelle that has recently been pulled from hiding is now fighting to get another chance, as the owner listed it for sale online.
The total Chevelle production for the model year 1968 came down to nearly 465,000 units, and unsurprisingly, the V8-powered cars accounted for the lion’s share with over 382,000 vehicles.
These impressive production numbers appear to suggest that finding a 1968 Chevelle to restore shouldn’t necessarily be mission impossible, though on the other hand, coming across a project that’s still easy to bring back to the road is certainly much harder.
The Malibu that we have here also looks to be a rough project car, but it’s only because it’s been in hiding for decades. eBay seller grunenwald2005 says the car has recently been discovered in long-term storage, and while it comes without an engine and a transmission, this only opens the door to other opportunities, such as a restomod.
The VIN decodes to a 1968 Chevelle Malibu assembled in Kansas City, and while it comes with SS tags, they have obviously been added by a previous owner.
The photos seem to suggest that several big parts are missing, but the seller explains that some extras are also available, including a new windshield, steel rims, SS badges, and so much more. But of course, you should still go check the Chevelle in person to figure out just how easy a restoration project would turn out to be.
The long time in storage has obviously taken its toll on this Chevrolet, so be ready for some serious metalwork. But all these problems haven’t convinced the owner to sell it cheap, so be ready to spend close to $9,000 if you want to take this car back home.
At this point, it’s parked in Montfort, Wisconsin, and the owner explains they have already started the restoration with minor fixes here and there.
