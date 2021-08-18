1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Is a Raider Nation Tribute, Hides LS Swap Under the Hood

When it comes to restomods, there's no shortage of modified Chevrolet Chevelles. GM built so many of them back in the 1960s and 1970s that they've become a popular choice among fans of classic cars fitted with modern drivetrains. Obviously, each Chevelle restomod is unique in its own right, but this 1972 example stands out a bit more as a tribute to Raider Nation.
If you're not a fan of the National Football League, you might have a hard time understanding what this Chevelle is all about. Raider Nation is the official name for the fans of NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, and this restomod is finished in the black and silver colors of the Nevada-based outfit. It doesn't stand out as an NFL tribute since there are no obvious Raiders markings, but that's exactly what makes it cool.
Everything about this car's exterior is actually understated. As a 1970s car, the Chevelle is usually packed with chrome. But this muscle car ditched the sheen on the bumpers, grille, and around the windows for gloss black and a murdered-out look. Except for the silver stripes on the hood, of course.
Like many restomods out there, this Chevelle still sports most of its stock components but rides on custom, modern wheels, and boasts an aftermarket spoiler up front. There's a similar story inside the cabin, where the original interior is now complemented by modern bucket seats with Aston Martin-style diamond quilting. A matching rear bench and a new three-spoke steering wheel rounds off the slightly modernized cockpit.
But things get a lot more interesting under the shell. The Chevelle was quite the potent muscle car back in the day, with Chevy's big-block V8 producing up to 450 horsepower in the early 1970s. However, due to then-new emissions regulations, output drop to just 270 horsepower for the top-trim model in 1972. The owner restomod solved this problem by dropping an LS3 mill under the hood.
The high-revving V8 debuted on the fifth-gen Camaro and sixth-gen Corvette, but the GM is also offering it as a crate engine for quite a few years now. It's rated at 430 horsepower right out of the box, but this Chevelle's LS3 has been massaged to deliver a whopping 600 horses.
Granted, it's not the most potent restomod out there, but the deep-breathing 6.2-liter V8 sounds downright glorious and it packs just enough punch to send the Chevelle into brutal, smokey burnouts. Check it all out in the video below.
