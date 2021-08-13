Want an Electric Bronco? Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT Is an Electro-Restomod

Ford's new Bronco is yet to receive an electric version, and this might be the case for years to come. However, that does not mean that one cannot own an electric Bronco. Enter Gateway Bronco, a Ford Motor Company licensed firm that builds high-end restomods of classic Ford Broncos.
Gateway Bronco has recently unveiled its EV Bronco, an electric restomod of the popular off-roader from Ford. Two versions of the Gateway Bronco will be available, the Fuelie Electric and the Luxe-GT Electric. The former comes with a 200-mile range, while the latter comes with a 300-mile range.
The old inline-six or V8s have been replaced with a 295-hp electric motor. The latter is powerful enough to provide a 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds. When the price is concerned, the Fuelie starts at $260,000, while the Luxe-GT Electric starts at $380,000. Both the powertrain and the batteries are covered by a seven-year warranty, so customers can rest assured any issues will be resolved for free if the performance of their electric Bronco is not as it was when it was new.
The restomod is performed at Gateway Bronco's facility in Harmel, Illinois. Each car is thoroughly reworked from the ground up and comes with a custom JRide Electronic Ride Control coilover suspension with JRi Shocks, which can be adjusted at the touch of a button. Wilwood signs the four-wheel disc performance braking system hidden under the 18-inch wheels with 33-inch Toyo tires. The chassis is a brand-new Kincer that has been powder coated for maximum durability.
The solid axles have been kept, while the two-speed, four-wheel-drive transfer case is also present, so off-roading this electric Bronco should be no problem. The interior has also been reworked, and it even comes with reclaimed barn wood in the bed, on the tailgate, and the quarter panels. The dash, seats, and console are covered in high-quality leather, while the four-point roll bar comes with baseball-stitch leather. Creature comforts such as air conditioning, LED lighting, a reverse camera, a Focal Studio sound system, and even a color-matched custom top by Bimini are also included.
So yes, getting an electric Ford Bronco restomod will not come cheap. The good news is that each example can be customized to the owner's preference, as it would come naturally for any car with such a price tag.
