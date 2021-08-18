F1 Japanese Grand Prix Will Not Be on the Motorsport Calendar This Year

The Japanese Grand Prix has been officially canceled. The race in Suzuka was due to take place on October 10th, following the Russian Grand Prix and the rescheduled Turkish race. This is the second year in a row the race has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last time we saw the drivers on the 5.807 km (3.608 miles) Suzuka circuit in Japan was on October 13th, 2019. It was a race packed with adrenaline that went on with a wild start and saw Lewis Hamilton on lap 45, setting a new race lap record. He scored a time of 1:30.983, breaking Kimi Räikkönen's 1:31.540 time set during the 2005 Japanese Grand Prix.
Not only that, but Valtteri Bottas' searing start from third on the grid helped the Finnish driver win the race, giving Mercedes a record-tying sixth-consecutive F1 constructors title.
Ever since we witnessed the record-breaking win for Mercedes, we had a way too long of a wait. And now, after a year-long hiatus due to the ongoing health crisis, on August 18th, we found out that we have to erase the 2021 Japanese Grand Prix from the motorsport calendar.
"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country,” reads a F1 statement.
This isn't the only event that has suffered this season. With the announcement that the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix would be canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a rescheduling of the Turkish GP, this year's F1 calendar is extremely flexible.
"Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks. Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond.".
