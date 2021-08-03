F1 Esports Tournament in Mobile Racing Game Awards Tickets to Grand Prix

EA has just announced that players in Real Racing 3, the mobile game created by Australian-based developer Firemonkeys Studio, can win huge prizes including tickets to the Grand Prix.
The first F1 eSports tournament kicks off in Real Racing 3 on August 3 and runs until August 24. Players will take part in an eSports event to try and win the unique F1 R3 Esports Challenger vehicle, which can then be entered into the brand new F1 eSports time-trial event.
Only players who qualify for the F1 eSports time-trial event will have the chance to win a selection of exclusive prizes, including tickets to a Grand Prix. To enter the tournament, you must have Real Racing 3 installed on your Apple or Android device, complete the Tutorial races in the game, and reach player level 4 to unlock Season 1 Championship.
Then, you will have to complete the eSports Quest to earn the F1 R3 Esports Challenger car. Finally, select the F1 Real Racing eSports Challenge Time-Trial competition (opens August 7), complete a lap and submit your time.
As far as the prizes go, EA will offer 11 prizes in total, and your odds of winning a prize depend upon the number of eligible entries and the relative skill of the other entrants. There will be 1 Grand Prize that consists of 2x Grandstand Access Grand Prix tickets at a 2022 Grand Prix of the winner’s choice (COVID restrictions dependent), and 10 Runner-up Prizes the consist of Formuleyes officially licensed premium sunglasses (exact model to be announced later).
Keep in mind that if you win the Grand Prize, you will be responsible for the travel and any visas required to visit the Grandstand Access Grand Prix.
Along with the first F1 Esports tournament, Firemonkeys Studio and EA announced the launch of the third season of Formula 1 content in Real Racing 3, which adds the latest F1 2021 liveries and drivers to the game.
