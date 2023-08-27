1971 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda Looks Like a Million-Dollar Gem, but There's a Catch

While not quite as valuable as 1960s Ferraris, many of which are worth more than $10 million, some muscle cars from the golden era also fetch seven-digit prices at public auctions. The 1971 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda Convertible is one of those cars.
First introduced in 1967, the drop-top Barracuda remained a rare body style throughout its five years in showrooms. Plymouth sold only 4,228 examples in 1967 and 2,840 units in 1968, accounting for less than 7% of total production. In 1969, only 1,809 Barracuda left the factory with a soft top (5.6% of total output).
The 1970 redesign saw convertible demand increase to 2,501 examples, but only 548 were specified in range-topping 'Cuda trim. Only 34 customers went with the four-barrel 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 engine, and just 29 selected the "Six Pack" version. The HEMI is the rarest 1970 variant, with only 14 cars built.
Barracuda Convertible demand got to a historical low in 1971. While overall production dropped to only a third compared to 1970, drop-top output slumped to just 307 examples. That's less than 2% of total production for the year. The big-block 440 and 426 HEMI V8s were, again, the rarest. Chrysler sold only 17 cars equipped with the 440 "Six Pack" and just seven examples (11 if we also include export cars) fitted with the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI.
The latter is among the most expensive muscle cars of the golden era, with three examples having been auctioned off for more than $2 million in recent years. A metallic blue model crossed the block for a whopping $2.2 million in 2007. And amazingly enough, it did so with a replacement HEMI V8 under the hood.
A very similar B5 Blue example, but with numbers-matching parts from bumper to bumper, was auctioned off for an eye-watering $3.85 million, including fees.
In 2021, one of the four export HEMI 'Cuda Convertibles went under the hammer in what was supposed to be a record-setting auction. The car failed to sell despite a $4.8-million high bid (the owner reportedly had the reserve set at $6 million), but it proves that a numbers-matching survivor will soon become the most expensive muscle car ever auctioned.
With original 1971 HEMI 'Cuda drop-tops far too expensive for most enthusiasts, it's unsurprising that some Mopar gearheads resorted to making replicas. Some aren't all that great, while others turned out impressive, but the Curious Yellow example you see here is downright stunning.
Originally a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) car, this 'Cuda looks as authentic as HEMI examples get on the outside. It has HEMI billboards on the rear fenders, a shaker hood, and locking hood pins. And unlike other replicas, it sports a true-blue 1971 426 HEMI and a matching four-speed manual transmission from the same model year. In short, this is likely the only 1971 HEMI 'Cuda Convertible replica built with date-coded parts. And oh my god, it looks fabulous in Curious Yellow!
Here's another interesting thing about it. While it may not be an authentic HEMI car, 383-equipped 1971 drop-tops are also rare. It's unclear whether it was born in standard or 'Cuda trim, but Plymouth sold only 147 examples that year. Only 128 were 'Cudas, including 87 automatic and 41 manual units. Just 33 had the four-speed manual. These cars are valued at more than $300,000.
Granted, 1971 HEMI 'Cuda replicas will never be as expensive as the real-deal examples, but this one here sure looks like a million bucks. Check it out in the video below.
