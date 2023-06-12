1971 Lamborghini Espada Abandoned for 18 Years Is a Barn Find With an Incredible Story

Remember when Jonny Smith of "The Late Brake Show" unearthed a Lamborghini Espada sitting in a barn for over 30 years? It happened in 2021, and the car has since found a new home. Well, it's been less than two years, and he did it again! He helped uncover yet another Espada that had been neglected for years. And this Italian classic comes with an incredible story.
For starters, the exotic lived most of its life at the Manor in Ashby St. Ledgers. That's where Robert Catesby and Guy Fawkes planned the "Gunpowder Plot" in 1605. If you're unfamiliar with the latter, it was a failed assassination attempt against King James I of England. Second, the Espada has been stored in a stable directly below the room where the said plot took place.
But wait, there's more! This Lambo was also purchased new by Roy Jackson-Moore, a racing driver who set about 70 speed records alongside Carroll Shelby in the 1950s. Moreover, the previous owner's fiancee was singer, actress, and model Grace Jones. And the couple reportedly traveled extensively in the Italian grand tourer.
Come 2023, the Espada has been in a stable since the mid-2000s. That's about 18 years without a sip of gasoline and enough for rodents to turn it into a home. Fortunately, the mice didn't do much damage, and the car appears to be sound, save for a bit of surface rust here and there and a worn-out interior.
The Espada is no longer an all-original classic. According to our host, the car had its factory color changed, while the V12 engine was also swapped at the Lamborghini factory many decades ago. But even so, it's still a fabulous barn find that deserves to be rescued. And fortunately enough, the owner called Jonny to get it running again before he could find it a new home.
Getting a dormant powerplant to purr again is usually no easy task after so many years, but Jonny's mission was a bit easier than expected. And that's because the V12 got an overhaul right before the Espada was parked in the stable. Granted, the grand tourer is still a few repairs away from becoming road-worthy, but it's in far better shape than most barn finds I've seen recently. And with that spectacular story behind it, I'm pretty sure it will find a good home in no time.
Inspired by the Lamborghini Marzal concept car, the Espada arrived in 1968 as the company's first proper four-seat grand tourer. Production lasted until 1978, but Lamborghini sold only 1,227 examples over ten years. The Espada's production cycle was split into three distinct models, each fitted with minor design and mechanical changes.
The Series I was built until 1970, while the Series II was produced until 1972. The Series III was the final iteration and remained on the assembly line until 1978. The 3.9-liter V12 was the only engine available, and it was rated 325 horsepower in the Series I, and 350 horses in the following variants. Transmission choices included a five-speed manual and a Chrysler-sourced three-speed TorqueFlite automatic.
The Series II is the most common Espada at 575 units, whereas the Series I is the rarest at 186 examples made. But that's enough history for today. Hit the play button below to learn more about this outstanding barn find.
