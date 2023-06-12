Novitec Shows Every Other Tuner out There What the Rolls-Royce Phantom Should Look Like

The modern-day Rolls-Royce Phantom is the epitome of luxury, as it dwarfs every other high-end sedan in terms of size. The chauffeur-driven machine is, therefore, not the first choice for tuning, though there are certain owners who probably want to give theirs a special touch. And it is them who are being targeted by Novitec with these upgrades.
A superb proposal, it comprises some mods on the outside that do not allow it to step over the OTT line. A new set of wheels is included, as every newly tuned car isn't complete without such an upgrade, and a power boost is also on the menu to make it even more agile, albeit without making it lose its magic carpet ride.
A tweaked front bumper is one thing that sets this Phantom apart from the stock offerings, and it has a few add-ons on the sides. The trunk lid has received a discreet spoiler, and Spofec signed all parts, which is Novitec's sub-division specialized in modifying Rolls-Royce cars, including the Wraight and Dawn duo, the Ghost, Cullinan, and obviously the Phantom. Their official website reveals some upgrades coming for the all-electric Spectre, but that's a story for another time.
For the wheels, Novitec turned to Vossen, which answered the call with a set of aftermarket alloys. The king-size set measures 10x24 inches at the front and rear, and it was shod in 295/30 tires on both axles. They have a polished and brushed finish here, but the tuner states they can be ordered in numerous other shades, as the palette comprises 72 colors. Tuning for the suspension is included, with Spofec developing a custom control module for the adaptive air suspension that drops the body by roughly 40 mm (1.6 in) at speeds of up to 140 kph (87 mph). Exceeding this speed will automatically revert the body to the original ground clearance.
Last but not least, Novitec has given the luxury sedan made at the Goodwood factory in England an N-Tronic control module. This plug-and-play device was adapted to the engine electronics, and it modifies the peak power by giving it a boost of 114 ps (112 hp/84 kW) and 110 Nm (81 lb-ft) of torque. As a result, the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine now produces 685 ps (675 hp/504 kW) at 5,400 rpm and 1,010 Nm (745 lb-ft) of torque at 1,600 rpm. According to the tuner, the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration has been improved by one-tenth to 5.0 seconds. As the tuned Phantom is still a big boy, the top speed has remained electronically capped at 250 kph or 155 mph. You will have to reach out to Novitec for the pricing details, as they haven't mentioned it in the press release.
