1970 Pontiac Tempest Drag Races 1972 Dodge Demon, Someone Gets Walked

We get all excited when iconic muscle cars from the golden era hit the drag strip to race for quarter-mile glory. But things can be just as interesting when the cars in question aren't as iconic. Like this battle between a 1970 Pontiac Tempest and a 1972 Dodge Demon.
When it comes to early 1970s Pontiacs, it's the GTO and the Trans Am that get all the attention. But the Tempest can be just as thrilling to drive and race with the right drivetrain.
Pontiac introduced this nameplate in 1961 as a venture into the compact market, but the Tempest grew into a midsize for 1964, when the second generation debuted alongside the GTO. Unlike the latter, the Tempest was offered in a variety of body styles, including four-door sedans and wagons, but the coupe was essentially an entry-level version of the GTO.
When the muscle car was restyled for 1968 with Coke bottle styling, the Tempest got the same treatment. And even though it didn't get the GTO's massive 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8, the 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) mill was offered as a range-topping option.
In 1970, the 400 V8 was no slouch at 345 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque. And because it was some 300 pounds lighter than the GTO, the Tempest GT 37 was found to be quicker than the Ram Air IV in a straight line.
But this drag race isn't about the GTO. Instead, the Tempest will take on a 1972 Dodge Demon 340. The Demon was part of the Dart series, which was born as a full-size car in 1960 and morphed into a compact by 1963.
With a lower compression ratio due to then-new regulations, the 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8 under the Demon's hood generated only 240 horsepower and 290 pound-feet (393 Nm) of twist. However, both these figures are of the net variety, so the gap between the two cars isn't as big (since the Tempest boasts gross numbers).
Still, the Tempest is too powerful for the Dart Demon down the quarter-mile. And I'm not talking about a half-second advantage. The GT 37 runs the distance exactly 1.5 seconds faster, while its trap speed is 15 mph (24 kph) higher at almost 111 mph (179 kph). There's no contest here.
