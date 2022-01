G80 BMW M3 Competition Drag Race Pits RWD Against AWD

AWD

The M3s we’re covering today are both configured with the Competition Package and eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen, a torque-converter design that makes the most of the available resources. Dubbed S58, the force-fed lump in the latest M3 is rocking 503 horsepower (510 ps) and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque.The blue-painted car in the featured video is the rear-wheel-drive Competition, which uses the so-called Active M Differential to split the available resources between the rear wheels as the situation demands. As for the gray-painted car, that one adds the M xDrive system that can be turned off completely if you prefer laying down rubber in rear-drive mode.Roughly 50 kilograms heavier than its two-wheel-drive sibling, the gray challenger is three kilometers per hour slower in terms of top speed. Be that as it may, the M xDrive presents two massive advantages over rear drive.On the one hand,offers the driver a little more confidence in the vehicle’s cornering attitude as various electronic nannies make small adjustments to keep everything under control. In a straight line, M xDrive also happens to be the superior choice thanks to a big traction advantage.Joe Achilles had the opportunity of racing his rear-driven G80 against an all-wheel-drive M3 Competition, and guess what? The blue car always loses in a straight line, even in the braking test from 65 miles an hour (105 kph).Seriously impressive though it may be, the M3CX isn’t as engaging in the twisties as the rear-driven car. What’s more, some people ignore the base M3 with the six-speed manual, although it’s the purest setup of the three.