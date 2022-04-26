1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda Flexes Original Jamaica Blue Paint, All Numbers Match

A royalty among muscle cars, the Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda is a rare breed. For the 1970 model year, good ol’ Chrysler delivered 368 units fitted with the 426 engine and three-speed automatic transmission. This particular example, chassis number BS23R0B257766, still rocks the original Hemi and 727 in addition to the Jamaica Blue paint and black vinyl interior.
A numbers-matching survivor that looks very clean despite its age, the fixed-head coupe started life at the Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan. Originally purchased in Kentucky, the American icon was ultimately acquired by a dealer in 2021 with the intent of selling it on Bring a Trailer.
Pictured on Rallye wheels and Goodyear Polyglas GT rubber boots, this blast from the past is equipped with power-assisted disc brakes up front and beefed-up suspension according to the broadcast sheet and invoice. Specified with the A32 Super Performance Package that added a Sure-Grip differential with 4.10s, the car is currently located in Fort Myers, Florida.
Offered with the manufacturer’s literature, a tag decode, inspection report, and Tennessee title, the jaw-dropping muscle car is gifted with contrasting pinstripes and chrome bumpers. A Shaker hood with pins, front fog lamps, dual exhaust outlets, and push-button radio also need to be mentioned, along with a modern radio located below the dashboard for a clean interior look.
Some minor corrosion on the driver-side quarter panel is noted, along with a few other small imperfections that won’t cost an arm and a leg to address. The wood-rimmed steering wheel frames a five-digit odometer that shows 16,875 miles (27,158 kilometers), which is nothing for the 426-ci engine.
The E74-code Hemi puts out 425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of torque with the help of two four-barrel carburetors supplied by the Carter Carburetor Company in Missouri. An oil change was performed in preparation for the sale. A portion of the engine compartment and trunk floor were allegedly repainted under previous ownership as per the listing.
The highest bid at press time is $110k with nine days left on the ticker.
