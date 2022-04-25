1957 Ferrari 625 TRC Looks Like an Unlikely Barn Find, but There's a Catch

"Ferrari" and "barn find" are a couple of terms you rarely see together. And when you do, it's usually with a massive price, even if the Ferrari in question is wrecked beyond repair. That's because most classic Ferrari cars are rare and expensive.
But while some were built by the hundreds, others are so scarce that many of us won't see them in the metal. The 625 TRC is one of them. Part of the four-cylinder Monza series that Ferrari built and raced in the 1950s, the 625 TRC left the assembly line in only two examples.
What are the chances that one of them spent its retirement in a barn? Absolutely zero! So what's the deal with the bare aluminum car that's being auctioned off from California as we speak? Well, it's just a tribute car. One that could look authentic if properly restored.
When it comes to replicating Ferraris from the past, enthusiasts usually go with the more iconic 250 GTO or the 250 Testa Rossa. So it's pretty amazing that someone decided to do a 625 TRC instead. After all, it did not win the 24 Hours of Le Mans or the Carrera Panamericana and it didn't even have a V12 engine.
So my guess is whoever built this replica had a thing for 1950s Ferrari race cars. And I completely get that because they were all gorgeous.
The car is nowhere near ready to drive as is, but make no mistake, it comes with all the parts necessary to make it road- or race-worthy. The seller also offers a few "Ferrari" badges and even a correct VIN tag.
Of course, the badge and the overall shape are the only details connecting this aluminum build to the 625 TRC. The chassis is a mix of custom, Ford, and Wilwood parts, while the engine is a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) small-block of the Chevrolet variety. The mill is rated at 456 horsepower, which is enough to turn this replica into a fun ride.
While unrelated to Maranello, the project car has attracted a lot of attention, with bidding now sitting at $24,100 with nine hours to go (with a "reserve not met" status). If you're lucky, you can buy a Ferrari Mondial in decent condition for that kind of cash.
Naturally, a 625 TRC would be significantly more expensive. One of the two cars built back in 1957 was auctioned off for a whopping $5.4 million in 2012.
Essentially a 500 TRC with a larger, 2.5-liter Lampredi four-cylinder engine, the 625 TRC was built for John von Neumann, owner of the Ferrari Representatives of California dealership. Both cars were mainly raced in the United States.
