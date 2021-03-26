3 Dodge Challenger “General Lee” Loses Some Mud Boggers, Tries to Reenact TRX Jump

2 Lonzo Ball’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Has Given Itself Over to the Dark Side

1 Dodge Is Sick of People Stealing Its Muscle Cars, New Security Feature Coming

More on this:

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Off the Road Since 1982 Flaunts Original Muscle

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.