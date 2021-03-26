1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Off the Road Since 1982 Flaunts Original Muscle

If you know where to look, finding a Dodge Challenger worth restoring is pretty easy. However, the amount of work, money, and time that need to be put into the whole thing depends on many factors, starting obviously with the overall condition of the car.
The 1970 Challenger R/T that we have here looks like a strong candidate for such a restoration, though as we also said nearly a month ago when the car first showed up online, it isn’t by any means a car in perfect condition.
In fact, this Challenger has been off the road since 1982, so obviously, it comes with the typical shortcomings that you’d normally expect from a car sitting for nearly 40 years.
First and foremost, the Challenger still comes with the original engine under the hood, and the VIN confirms the two-door hardtop was born as an R/T in Los Angeles with a 383 (6.3L) unit. Unfortunately, we’re not told if the engine is still running, so if you’re interested in buying the car, make sure you thoroughly inspect the engine's current state.
The body looks in a decent condition, though it unsurprisingly has some rust here and there, including in the trunk, under the pedals, and close to the door hinges. The paint on the car is said to be the original one, and the Challenger comes with door panels in what is being described as excellent condition.
The Challenger left the factory as a rather high-optioned model, so the extras you’re getting include hood pins, dual-painted mirrors, power brakes, power steering, 3-speed wipers, and an AM radio.
While very few specifics are provided on the engine, the odometer is said to indicate just 80,000 miles (close to 129,000 km). This is likely the actual mileage, given the car still has the original powertrain.
As for the car's price, it's worth knowing that seller moparobcess listed it on eBay and the auction has already attracted over ten bids in just a few hours since it went live. The highest bid at the time of writing is $8,400, but the reserve is yet to be met.
