Dodge Challenger “General Lee” Loses Some Mud Boggers, Tries to Reenact TRX Jump

Because we all know there’s no such thing as bad publicity, YouTube vloggers that get away with destroying vehicles in the name of entertainment are going pretty much viral in this day and age. One perfect example of the breed is Mike Holt, the host of the Street Speed 717 YouTube channel.
One should first remember that we’re dealing here with the same guy that bought a 2021 Ram TRX, which is a high-performance, limited series truck (emphasis on that latter part), and “babied” it towards almost complete destruction.
He street raced it first (against his own Urus), and when that didn’t attract the attention he wanted, it was time for extreme measures. Those included jumping the TRX up in the sky, no matter the damage. And that wasn’t all because the Ram then got 44-inch mud tires, was set ablaze, and ashamed in any way possible until it was finally sold a few weeks ago.
Did you think that was the end of shamelessly abusing cars for the sake of shocking the audience? Not at all, because Mike now has a Dodge Challenger “General Lee” modern replica of the 1969 Charger from “The Dukes of Hazard.” Naturally, the first thing he did was to fit those 44s to destroy some fresh snow from his piece of land that was once a farm and has since turned into his personal playground.
His latest video (embedded below) seems to prepare us for some additional Ram TRX craziness (he just bought a new example and is already modifying it), but it’s actually just a teaser. Even though its title states that he’s “building a better jump” for his brand new TRX, it’s actually all about the poor “General Lee” Challenger.
The car is in even worse shape than the last time we saw it, as our (in)famous vlogger has stripped it of its four mud boggers in the meantime and refitted the normal front wheels so the car would actually steer. No worries, because there’s plenty of action (and some moonshine) from then on.
We have a feeling that Mike and his pals are trying to be funny and rekindle some of the atmosphere that made the Duke boys so popular. Still, there’s a reason why actors have an entire crew behind them to make everything look dazzling.
Instead, they only manage to bring their version of “General Lee” further into an advanced state of decay. Have the stomach to watch some car-related atrocities? If you do, prepare to see the car do more 44-inch mud tire shenanigans, lose some of its exhaust, get struck by mechanical problems, and even indulge in some failed attempts to reenact the TRX jump...
