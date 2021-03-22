1969 Ford Mustang Saved After Sitting for 40 Years, Super Old Gas Still Good

Specialized’s Ripped Turbo Vado 5.0 Chops Away at any Asphalt You Throw at It

There are plenty of 1969 Mustangs currently for sale online, but the owner of this particular example claims his car deserves your attention because it boasts a rare mix of original parts, a working engine, and an interior in pretty good shape. 26 photos



The current owner



The tank had 40-year-old gas inside, and the seller says it was still good, as it caught on fire and “burned and did not smell.”



The car is complete, they say, and except for several parts that have already been replaced, everything is still there in working condition. “The radio works even with a super-little broken antenna,” they say.



The interior looks good, though we wouldn’t necessarily say it comes in mint condition, but more good news comes from the part under the hood.



The



At the first glance, quite a lot of people would like to take this Mustang back home and restore it to factory specifications, which given the car is almost complete, shouldn’t be too hard. The good news is this Mustang doesn’t come with a huge amount of rust, and the body still looks pretty solid even after spending 40 years on the side of the road.



This is the reason nearly 40 bids have already been received as part of the eBay auction started by seller

