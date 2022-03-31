1970 Dodge Challenger Abandoned Behind a House in 1975 Is a Low-Mileage Surprise

If you’re into classic Challengers, there’s no doubt you’ll be outraged with the way this 1970 model has been treated since it rolled off the assembly lines.
While the photos don’t necessarily reveal a super-rough condition, this Challenger has been sitting outside behind a house for no more, no less than 47 years. That’s right, this car ended up being parked under the clear sky back in 1975 after being involved in an accident and suffering some damage in the front (this is why it ended up with a 1971 nose at one point).
However, it’s pretty clear this Dodge Challenger managed to survive the test of time, as it only comes with minimal rust here and there.
More often than not, cars sitting outside for so long end up becoming genuine rust-buckets, with massive metal damage recorded on the floors and in the trunk. This doesn’t seem to be the case on this Challenger, as the car still looks pretty solid.
The body, too, looks good, without any major rust problems. Originally painted in Burnt Orange and sporting an orange interior, the car clearly requires a full repaint, though the original finish can still be spotted, especially on the rear parts.
There are two tidbits very likely to impress those in the market for a 1970 Challenger.
First and foremost, the original 340 (5.6-liter) V8 is still there under the hood, and eBay seller barnescoredrilling claims they managed to get it up and running thanks to a gas can. As a result, the engine isn’t locked up from sitting, but some fixes here and there would still be required to get it running properly.
And second of all, it’s the mileage. The odometer indicates no more, no less than 18,000 miles (29,000 km), and we’re being told this is the original mileage since the car rolled off the assembly lines.
Many people are already impressed with the car, so the bidding has already reached $24,000. The reserve, on the other hand, is yet to be reached.
