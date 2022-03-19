Dodge Challenger on Horse Carriage Wheels Looks Like Something Out of NFS – Barn Edition

You know how we’ve used to refer to cars on oversized wheels as looking like horse carriages, bar the pulling power? Well, someone took that reference a bit too personal, because they have literally given their ride a very bespoke stance.
Ladies and gents, meet one special Dodge Challenger, which sits on horse carriage wheels. By the looks of it, the owner hasn’t gone mad, as this stunt was pulled for extra internet points or views, to be more precise.
What’s more important is that those crazy wheels didn’t require any chopping, as the spacers were enough to do the trick. Thus, the arches haven’t been touched at all, and the muscle car can be reverted back to its OEM status in a matter of minutes, assuming that it hasn’t already, after leaving some very thin skid marks on the asphalt and losing one of the skinny tires in the process.
Some of the graphics applied to the body might trick some into thinking that they are actually looking at the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. However, that small hood scoop and a few other things are a clear indication that this is not the ultra-hot version that was born at the drag strip.
That one packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, with a neck-snapping 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque on tap and the ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) faster than you could say its entire name. Actually, when it debuted some five years ago, it was the fastest production car to 60, with Dodge claiming that it needs 2.3 seconds for that. It was also (and still is) a quarter-mile champ, with 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 kph) on a good day, with some pre-race prepping and a very skilled driver behind the wheel.
