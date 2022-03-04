1970 Chevrolet Super Nova in Dazzling Black and White Is the Ultimate Suspension King

It’s not at all uncommon for cars that have been built for the famed SEMA show in Las Vegas to sell following their appearance on the floor of the city’s Convention Center. The trick is to find them, because these machines certainly are the pinnacle of custom building.
As we were looking for cool cars to bring under the spotlight these days, we stumbled upon one of these SEMA creations. It’s a 1970 Chevrolet Nova, modified by a crew called Customs by Bigun for JRi Shocks and meant for one of the past Las Vegas events.
We found the car in auction house Barrett-Jackson’s inventory, ready to go under the hammer in April, during the sale in Palm Beach, Florida, with no reserve.
Wearing a beautiful combination of white and black (and not much else), the result of a repaint performed post-SEMA, the car, nicknamed Super Nova, is the embodiment of well-done custom work.
Being designed for a shock manufacturer, the Nova is all about suspension. In this case, we’re talking about Detroit Speed gear, backed by a JRi hydraulic ride height system. It works with the JRide electronic damping control system, and the hydraulics can be controlled from inside the car, courtesy of a control screen located in the center console.
The suspension system ends in 18-inch 3-piece forged Detroit Speed wheels, but we’re informed there is enough room in there to accommodate larger pieces, if need be.
The full-black wheels get their spin from an LS3 engine, rated at 650 hp, and working through an automatic transmission. The aggressive engine is backed by an aggressive exterior, with two black hood scoops, shaved handles, and recessed bumpers.
Inside, aside from the convenience of having control over the hydraulics, passengers also get Vintage Air climate control, LED command center, and a Kenwood stereo.
As said, the Super Nova is going with no reserve, and Barrett-Jackson makes no mention of how much the car is expected to fetch.
