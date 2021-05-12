1969 Pontiac Firebird Outlaw Rendered as Big Block Bruiser with Side Exhaust

If you feel like you've spent so much time thinking about the ideal muscle restomod recipe that revealing the information would frighten your loved ones, you should know you're not alone. We're definitely guilty of this and, apparently, so is digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel. And the proof lies in the pixels sitting before us, which portray a 1969 Pontiac Firebird like no other.
The said model year was the final one for the original Firebird and it saw the carmaker introducing a little performance and appearance package knows as the Trans Am.
Now, the said digital master doesn't label this slice of America as a Trans Am, so nobody can be upset about the proposal messing with one of the just 689 hardtops built in this spec.
Nevertheless, there's nothing about this machine that sticks to the rules, which, in a way, captures the original spirit of the '69 Firebird.
Back in the day, the said Trans Am package, whose dual-scoop hood and generous rear spoiler can be found on this example, was offered for Firebirds animated by the 400 ci (6.55L) V8, which was the largest engine on the official list of this mid-size model - while Pontiac also had a 428 V8 in its deck (this big-block actually displaced 426.6 ci or 7L), the factory only fitted the motor to large models. Nevertheless, a few dealers took the matter into their own hands, installing the said 428 on Firebirds and GTOs.
Then again, this digital build breaks the rules in totally new ways, as it has a Chevy 454 ci (7.4L) V8 hiding under the newfound hood cowl. Note that the big-block in question was only introduced for 1970, as was the Dodge Challenger T/A that lent its side exhaust to the Poncho we have here.
So, there you have it, a proposal that features parts from all of Detroit's Big Three! While this has determined us to label it as an outlaw build, you should know its maker nicknamed the vehicle The Omen and we can only hope that means more creations of the sort are headed our way.
And the extra muscle is met by an all-corner grip boost. The artist has installed mag wheels (the origins of the term revolve around the early magnesium design of these classic wheels), which are shod in fat, super-sticky rubber.
Remove the said hood, whose decal wears the enthusiast's signature, and you'll be able to take a peek at the 454, carbon fiber engine bay kit and all.
PS: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below for a peek inside the Firebird, which is a rare treat in the rendering realm.
