NASA to Make Money on the ISS, Private Astronauts Going Up in 2022

4 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Stored Inside for Over 30 Years Needs Total Restoration

2 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Had the Same Owner for 38 Years, Needs Some TLC

More on this:

One-Owner 1956 Chevy Bel Air Flexes Supercharged V8, Drag Racing Heritage

Chevrolet sold almost five million Tri-Fives from 1955 to 1957, some 825,000 of which were two-door Bel Air models. Many of them are still around, either as fully restored cars, restomods, or barn finds in need of attention. But not too many have been drag raced and survived to this day to tell their stories. This 1956 example is one of them. 12 photos



Originally delivered with 4.3-liter small-block V8 and a two-speed Powerglide, it was converted to a three-speed manual and gained a four-barrel carb in 1963. Until 1971, it ran a 6.7-liter, a 5.4-liter with a Holley, and then a 6.6-liter with LT1 heads. It was raced a dozen times in this configuration.



The drivetrain layout remained under the hood to this day, but it also gained a Paxton centrifugal supercharger and a 4.11 posi. And before you can argue that it's no longer a numbers-matching



The list of original parts still available includes the wheels, hub caps, radio, and steering wheel. The sale also includes a Holley 4500 Dominator, ignition system, and an additional posi unit.



The only issue with this sale is that the ad doesn't include current photos. The pictures aren't attributed to a particular era, but you can tell that they're pretty old, perhaps taken a few decades ago. There's also one photo showing the car stored in a garage under a cover and a video of it being driven around in 2011.



Both the photos and the video suggest that the car is still in excellent condition inside and out. The car has been through a frame-off partial



I have to admit it's a bit sketchy, but the seller will probably provide current photos upon request. But of course, no one really buys a classic based on pictures alone, so taking a trip to see it in the metal in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, is the right thing to do.



Offered



On top of boasting some racing heritage, this Bel Air sports coupe is also a one-owner car, a rare feat for a 65-year-old model. It was purchased by the seller's parents back in 1956 alongside a four-door 210, and it went through a long series of modifications.Originally delivered with 4.3-liter small-block V8 and a two-speed Powerglide, it was converted to a three-speed manual and gained a four-barrel carb in 1963. Until 1971, it ran a 6.7-liter, a 5.4-liter with a Holley, and then a 6.6-liter with LT1 heads. It was raced a dozen times in this configuration.The drivetrain layout remained under the hood to this day, but it also gained a Paxton centrifugal supercharger and a 4.11 posi. And before you can argue that it's no longer a numbers-matching Bel Air , the seller is also offering the original two-barrel V8 and the Powerglide transmission with it. The engine has been disassembled and restored, so it's good to go back under the hood.The list of original parts still available includes the wheels, hub caps, radio, and steering wheel. The sale also includes a Holley 4500 Dominator, ignition system, and an additional posi unit.The only issue with this sale is that the ad doesn't include current photos. The pictures aren't attributed to a particular era, but you can tell that they're pretty old, perhaps taken a few decades ago. There's also one photo showing the car stored in a garage under a cover and a video of it being driven around in 2011.Both the photos and the video suggest that the car is still in excellent condition inside and out. The car has been through a frame-off partial restoration and repaint back in 1990, so many of these pictures were probably taken right after that.I have to admit it's a bit sketchy, but the seller will probably provide current photos upon request. But of course, no one really buys a classic based on pictures alone, so taking a trip to see it in the metal in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, is the right thing to do.Offered on eBay by franks56, the Bel Air has just one bid at $25,000 with almost 36 hours to go. The reserve hasn't been met, and it's probably closer to the $32,500 "buy it now" sticker. The low bidding may have something to do with the old photos, but this Bel Air could end up being a bit of a bargain compared to similar cars from the era.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.