1968 Ford F-100 Wile E Keeps Coyote Wild Side Hidden Under Unassuming Look

There is no going around the numbers, and the numbers have shown over the past few years there is only one king of the pickup truck segment in America: Ford’s F-Series. 8 photos



But the strange thing about the F-Series is that it appeals to customers no matter the age of a particular truck. True, no one is counting how many classic Ford trucks sell each year, modified or otherwise, but that number is probably very high as well. And why shouldn’t it be, if most of these machines come in as great of shape as the F-100 we have here today?



Having rolled off the assembly lines all the way back in 1968, the truck is still relevant on today’s market thanks to a “comprehensive no-expense-spared one-of-a-kind restoration” that was performed no more than 900 miles (1,448 km) ago.



The work conducted on it tried to maintain as much of the original appearance as possible, and that kind of makes the build a bit underwhelming. That feeling changes though once the 5.0-liter Coyote hiding under the hood is fired up.



The engine is controlled by means of a 6-speed manual transmission and breathes through an all-new ceramic-coated exhaust. An 8.8-inch Ford rear differential with 4-wheel disc brakes is on deck together with Wimbledon White-painted suspension to give it a pro-touring twist.



The 20-inch wheels support a body in Pepper Gray Metallic, while the interior comes with digital gauges, Vintage Air, and a Bluetooth stereo system.



