1968 Chevy Camaro SS from Need for Speed Film Is an LS3 Dream

The 1968 Chevy Camaro is a common sight in movies. But you probably forgot about the one featured in 2014's Need for Speed, starring Aaron Paul. But that doesn't even begin to explain why this green speed machine is cool.
The car was involved in the first street racing scene of the movie. Like most movies based on a video game, it didn't do too well at the box office, so we're hoping the current owner got a decent deal when he bought it.
As this AutotopiaLA showcase video tells us, the famous Tanner Foust was the stunt driver and wheelman behind other movie elements. He decided to buy the two Camaros that had been built for the silver screen together with Nascar commentator and fellow Top Gear America presenter Rutledge Wood.
Rutledge was into late 1960s muscle cars and jumped at the chance of owning one of the "Evil Twins". The cars were nearly identical, upgraded to an LS3 motor producing over 500 horsepower and featuring a 5-speed manual gearbox that could handle some abuse. The most interesting mechanical upgrade we can spot is a set of dual brake calipers, sitting behind those retro-looking Forgeline wheels.
Later, Rutledge decided to sell the Camaro to his friend Steve Allgood, son of Randy Allgood, the owner of Kenwood Rod Shop. He regretted the decision and talked Tanner into selling him the second car, which from what we understand is the one in the video.
Either way, there are other things interesting about this car besides the backstory, and we'll start with the look. Most movie cars end up as scrap due to the way they're treated, but this 1968 Camaro is one of the cleanest we've seen.
We don't know who chose to have it dark green, but it gives it a timeless quality. All the white decals have been removed, severing the link to the world of tacky video game tuning.
Making the story even more interesting, the current owner flew out to Atlanta, Georgia on a whim, bought the car, and decided to drive it back to California. on the way, the clutch was giving him problems and he got none other than Aaron Kaufman to help out.
As this AutotopiaLA showcase video tells us, the famous Tanner Foust was the stunt driver and wheelman behind other movie elements. He decided to buy the two Camaros that had been built for the silver screen together with Nascar commentator and fellow Top Gear America presenter Rutledge Wood.
Rutledge was into late 1960s muscle cars and jumped at the chance of owning one of the "Evil Twins". The cars were nearly identical, upgraded to an LS3 motor producing over 500 horsepower and featuring a 5-speed manual gearbox that could handle some abuse. The most interesting mechanical upgrade we can spot is a set of dual brake calipers, sitting behind those retro-looking Forgeline wheels.
Later, Rutledge decided to sell the Camaro to his friend Steve Allgood, son of Randy Allgood, the owner of Kenwood Rod Shop. He regretted the decision and talked Tanner into selling him the second car, which from what we understand is the one in the video.
Either way, there are other things interesting about this car besides the backstory, and we'll start with the look. Most movie cars end up as scrap due to the way they're treated, but this 1968 Camaro is one of the cleanest we've seen.
We don't know who chose to have it dark green, but it gives it a timeless quality. All the white decals have been removed, severing the link to the world of tacky video game tuning.
Making the story even more interesting, the current owner flew out to Atlanta, Georgia on a whim, bought the car, and decided to drive it back to California. on the way, the clutch was giving him problems and he got none other than Aaron Kaufman to help out.