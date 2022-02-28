1968 AMC AMX Going Through the CGI-to-Reality Process Will Become a “Short King”

There has always been something mesmerizing (and a little self-interested) about two-door, two-seater sports cars. However, few of them have been produced on U.S. soil. That is odd, right?
Everyone around the world knows about “America’s sports car.” That would be the C1 to C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Complete with two-seater nimbleness and many cool V8 legends. Another American sports car with space for just the driver and the significant other would be the once-modern and crazy Dodge Viper.
Alas, if vintage motoring is the quest, then a lesser-known alternative arose for a noticeably short while during the late 1960s. Between 1968 and 1970, AMC (American Motors Corporation) manufactured the AMX, a cheaper and shorter GT-style muscle car alternative to then-contemporary C3 Chevy Corvettes.
And do not think for a second that its quirky styling does not have its fans. Some of them desire to stand out in a crowd so badly that a no-expenses-spared build turns out to be the best Pro Touring solution for their classic ‘68 AMC AMX.
Details are scarce, unlike the rendering-to-reality reel or the build gallery. We do know this is yet another squeaky-clean reinterpretation of a classic muscle car from Chris Gray, the virtual artist behind the cg_3d account on social media. He is not just a pixel master, though.
Instead, his real-world duties involve the position of Lead Designer at the famous aftermarket outlet Roadster Shop. As such, we can bet on the professional take of this cool restomod that will soon turn from an orange derelict into something “a little thicker, faster, and a whole lot cooler.”
Complete with “vintage SCCA Trans Am/RSR vibes” and – hopefully – something incredible under the hood to befit the RS chassis and all the other performance aftermarket goodies. We would certainly love to see it again once it is finished and possibly hear a supercharged Hellcat whine!
