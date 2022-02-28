2023 BMW X1 M35i Is Immune to the Cold, Grille Grows Bigger

It’s been a while since we’ve seen spy shots of the new generation BMW X1, but the testing phase continues, as our man with the cam has spotted the performance version of the premium subcompact crossover driving in the cold, in Northern Europe.
Despite the thick camouflage wrapped around its body, we can see some changes compared to our previous sighting dating back to last fall. The biggest is the grille, which has become significantly larger. The LED headlights look just about the same, and so does the bumper, with its wide central air intakes, and camouflaged side ones.
Muscular side skirts contribute to the enhanced styling over the normal next-gen X1 family. If anyone had any doubt in regards to this not being the sporty model, then all they have to do is look at the back end, as it has four exhaust pipes. New wheels, special color options, beefier brakes, and dedicated suspension setup will be other key things that will set it apart from the regular variants.
Inside, the latest intel suggests that it will boast a curved central screen, similar to the one equipping the iX. The dashboard panel will have a single air vent in the middle, and the steering wheel will have a three-spoke design. More exclusive upholstery and trim, as well as front seats with extra side bolstering, might round off the changes here.
In terms of power, the X1 M35i xDrive, if that is indeed its real name, is expected to get the same engine as the M135i and M235i Gran Coupe. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-biased all-wheel drive, makes 302 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque in the low-riding models. In all likelihood, the mill will be equally powerful in the crossover, though some believe that it might launch with over 350 hp.
Muscular side skirts contribute to the enhanced styling over the normal next-gen X1 family. If anyone had any doubt in regards to this not being the sporty model, then all they have to do is look at the back end, as it has four exhaust pipes. New wheels, special color options, beefier brakes, and dedicated suspension setup will be other key things that will set it apart from the regular variants.
Inside, the latest intel suggests that it will boast a curved central screen, similar to the one equipping the iX. The dashboard panel will have a single air vent in the middle, and the steering wheel will have a three-spoke design. More exclusive upholstery and trim, as well as front seats with extra side bolstering, might round off the changes here.
In terms of power, the X1 M35i xDrive, if that is indeed its real name, is expected to get the same engine as the M135i and M235i Gran Coupe. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-biased all-wheel drive, makes 302 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque in the low-riding models. In all likelihood, the mill will be equally powerful in the crossover, though some believe that it might launch with over 350 hp.