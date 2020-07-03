Volvo Penta to Make Electric Fire Engine, Ready to Put Out Those Battery Fires

1967 Chevrolet Camaro Pro-Touring Restomod Looks Like a Vitamin C Overdose

A 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS finished in Hugger Orange can now be yours with a restomod package that deserves all the praises. 25 photos



And there’s more. The braking system has obviously been upgraded too in order to stop this beast, so you’ll get the Wilwood AERO6 front big brake kit and the Forged Superelite 4R rear brake kit as a complete package that should deal with the power of the new engine. Forgeline wheels have also been installed, and they come equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport ultra-high-performance tires.



Needless to say, the car comes in perfect condition, so if you’re interested in a daily driver, this is one of the best Camaro restomods that you can find right now.



The Hugger Orange paint looks great, and the exterior of the car has been further customized with an LED kit, a D80 front and rear spoiler package, and a custom grille.



It goes without saying that all these upgrades on an already iconic car make for a package that can't come cheap. No Reserve Classics, the garage that's selling this rare Camaro restomod, expects to get no less than $79,995 for the car, so if you're OK with the price, you can reach out to them for additional information. Free shipping is offered to most of the locations in the United States.

