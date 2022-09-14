1966 Pontiac LeMans Convertible Needs Everything, Somehow Still Runs

1966 was the final year of the second-generation LeMans, and needless to say, it witnessed the introduction of several changes.
One of the most notable was the debut of a new six-cylinder engine. The 230 (3.8-liter) straight-six was turned into the base configuration for the Tempest and the LeMans models, therefore replacing the 215 (3.5-liter) that Pontiac previously offered in 1964 and 1965.
The same engine is also in charge of putting the wheels in motion on this ’66 LeMans right here, and the most surprising thing is that it continues to do its job today.
That’s right, while this LeMans comes in a super-rough condition, the six-cylinder under the hood runs and drives, though you’ll probably be wondering how come it still stays in one piece anyway.
eBay seller auburn32323_9 admits the car needs absolutely everything, and the provided photos do nothing more than to confirm this. The floors are no more, and the interior is just a memory, so whoever will buy the LeMans will have to start from scratch to repair the cabin.
As a convertible, this LeMans is a pretty desirable model, and despite the six-cylinder engine, it could still make for a very intriguing daily driver if restored right. Needless to say, most people would go for a restomod because of the six-cylinder power under the hood, but this is something the next owner should decide anyway.
At the end of the day, however, it’s pretty clear this LeMans is going to require a lot of work, so it’ll be interesting to see if someone out there is willing to accept such a challenging project.
The bidding starts at $2,500, and given no reserve has been enabled, whoever sends the top bid will certainly take it home. At the time of writing, however, nobody has entered the race to purchase the LeMans, so the future of the car continues to be uncertain right now.
