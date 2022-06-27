Fresh Off Massive Lawsuit Scandal, Hertz Sponsors 2023 Porsche FIA Endurance Race Car

The Hertz rent-a-car company's been in some real hot water these last few months. After settling dozens of class-action lawsuits claiming the company filed false theft reports and had their customers thrown in jail, it looks like none of it affected their new collaboration with Porsche racing.
That's right, folks. Fresh off news of this scandal, Hertz announced on June 25th that they'd be a primary sponsor for the all-new Porsche 963 LMDh racecar starting in 2023 and lasting until 2025. The new race car, designed by the famed Singer Group and JOTA, the recently crowned Le Mans LMP2 winner, will join the Hertz team for a series of races that includes the famous 24 Hours of LeMans in France.
Whether or not news of what Hertz has been up to outside the racing sponsorship side of things will have any effect in that regard remains to be seen. Whatever the case, Porsche intends to take back the LeMans winner title once again and bring the moniker back to its former racing glory. If successful, the Hertz-sponsored 963 will give Porsche its unprecedented 20th first-place finish at the event. Beating out the number two on that list, Audi, by a full six race victories.
"We're excited to sponsor a new Hertz racing team and partner with JOTA and Singer to join one of the most thrilling and prestigious race series in the world," explained Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr, who undoubtedly has his plat pretty darn full right now.
"Hertz intends to transform the future of mobility through technological innovation and a digital-first customer experience. We look forward to bringing our brand to millions of car racing fans at next year's World Endurance Championship." Whether this can happen in 2023 or not remains to be seen.
