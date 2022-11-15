1966 Chevrolet Impala Is an Original Blue Wonder Flaunting Stock V8 Muscle

The year was 1965, and after recording skyrocketing sales earlier in the decade, the Impala was getting ready for a historic achievement.
Chevrolet’s nameplate became the first car in the United States to sell over one million units in a single year after World War II, and needless to say, the expectations were high for the next model years as well.
In 1966, however, the changes that the GM brand made in the lineup more or less cannibalized the sales of the Impala. For instance, the graduation of the Caprice to a stand-alone series obviously impacted the market performance of the Impala, so overall, its yearly sales fell below the 1965 record.
In the eyes of customers, however, the 1966 Impala was just as compelling as its predecessor.
And the example eBay seller roselution has recently posted online is here to prove to us that not even years of sitting can make this fade away.
The 2-door hardtop looks like it spent a very long time in the same spot, and everybody knows what this means. The condition of the car isn’t the best, but at a quick inspection, the Impala hasn’t become a rust bucket either.
The overall shape of the metal is decent, though the rust has already taken its toll in the typical places.
Under the hood, you’ll find the stock 327 (5.3-liter) fitted with a 4-barrel Carter carburetor, but on the other hand, we don’t know if it’s running or not. It’s probably safe to assume it doesn’t, given the overall condition of the Impala, but for a clearer picture, buyers should just go check out the car in person before committing to a purchase.
The bidding for this once-beautiful Impala is currently underway, and given this is a no-reserve auction, there’s a good chance the car will find a new home in just a few days. The top offer right now is just $100.
In 1966, however, the changes that the GM brand made in the lineup more or less cannibalized the sales of the Impala. For instance, the graduation of the Caprice to a stand-alone series obviously impacted the market performance of the Impala, so overall, its yearly sales fell below the 1965 record.
In the eyes of customers, however, the 1966 Impala was just as compelling as its predecessor.
And the example eBay seller roselution has recently posted online is here to prove to us that not even years of sitting can make this fade away.
The 2-door hardtop looks like it spent a very long time in the same spot, and everybody knows what this means. The condition of the car isn’t the best, but at a quick inspection, the Impala hasn’t become a rust bucket either.
The overall shape of the metal is decent, though the rust has already taken its toll in the typical places.
Under the hood, you’ll find the stock 327 (5.3-liter) fitted with a 4-barrel Carter carburetor, but on the other hand, we don’t know if it’s running or not. It’s probably safe to assume it doesn’t, given the overall condition of the Impala, but for a clearer picture, buyers should just go check out the car in person before committing to a purchase.
The bidding for this once-beautiful Impala is currently underway, and given this is a no-reserve auction, there’s a good chance the car will find a new home in just a few days. The top offer right now is just $100.