1964 Dodge Polara 440 Is a Sleeper in Disguise, Hides Big Surprise Under the Hood

Produced from 1960 to 1973, the Polara isn't Dodge's longest-running nameplate. But it's quite famous given its short-lived time in dealerships, all thanks to the Max Wedge engine option that Chrysler offered from 1962 to 1964. 16 photos



When the streetable Wedge engine grew to 426 cubic inches (7.0 liters) in 1963, so did the race-only



Rated at 415 or 425 horsepower, depending on compression ratio, the 426 Max Wedge was one of the most powerful V8s of the era. Legend has it that cars fitted with this engine were unbeatable at the drag strip.



Almost 60 years later and Max Wedge-equipped Dodges and Plymouths are in high demand. This also means that they're quite expensive, to the point where they can fetch more than $100,000 in good condition. But since they're hard to find, enthusiasts often create replicas of the V8 that made the "426" badge famous before the



This 1964 Dodge 440 is one of those cars that hides an engine block with a "Ramcharger 426" sticker under the hood. Yes, it's not an original Max Wedge mill, but it packs enough upgrades to turn the plain-looking 440 into a sleeper.



It appears that the Mopar rolled off the assembly line with a 361-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) variant of the RB V8. But the original unit was swapped for a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) block that was "decorated" with a Max Wedge Cross Ram intake and Max Wedge exhaust manifolds with racing plugs.



The 440 was further upgraded with a race-spec camshaft by Competition Cams, an aftermarket radiator with an electric fan, and a couple of Edelbrock four-barrel carburetors. There's no word on output, but it should pack more punch than a period-correct



Oily bits aside, the full-size coupe is a perfectly restored beauty inside and out. It's been repainted in its original white hue, complete with red stripes on the sides, and everything shines beautifully, including the chrome trim.



The interior appears to be in pristine condition as well, thanks to new upholstery and carpets in red cloth and vinyl. A combo that has "1960s" written all over it. The dashboard looks flawless, too, and every light and gauge works as it should. To top it all off, there's an aftermarket rev counter attached to the steering column for a drag-inspired look.



The car comes complete with a build sheet, window sticker, original driver's manual, and older service records and dealer brochures. Sure, it's not a numbers-matching car or an authentic Max Wedge, but it's not that expensive either.



