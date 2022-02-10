1963 Concours USA Mark 1 Is a Buick-Porsche Hybrid You May Have Never Heard Of, Can Be Had

Some of you might be a bit fed up with all the historically important, rare or special cars that keep making the headlines as they go for sale on the open market, especially given how many of them have been sold and talked about before. So, this one is for you guys.
Enter the 1963 Concours USA Mark 1, a vehicle you probably never heard about, but has all the chances of becoming the cheapest weird and rare car that finds a new owner this month.
If you happened to be alive back in the 1960s and 1970s, the Mark 1 might ring some bells. It was the star of several magazines and attended some shows back then, and was also included in some of the age’s flicks, like The Girl Who Knew Too Much, starring Adam West and Nancy Kwan.
This particular car, along with two others like it the world has lost track of, was put together back in the early 1960s by and for a lesser-known actor named Dean Fredericks. It was supposed to be a car for the age, running a fiberglass body, but also a Buick 215ci (3.5-liter) engine backed by a Porsche four-speed manual transmission and ZF limited-slip differential.
As with many other cars that never got made in large numbers, this one too was supposed to be part of a more comprehensive run. Various factors plotted against that, and Fredericks ended up making just three of them.
This one is said to have gone into storage in 1971, and at one point got converted into a race car by Fredericks and the one currently selling it on Bring a Trailer. Work on it was completed in 1991, and the car was on various tracks until 2013, when it disappeared from sight.
With an original body finished in white and burgundy and riding on 13-inch Centerline aluminum wheels, it is now racing towards its future owner complete with build photos, racing logbooks, and a clean California title.
It is going with no reserve, and at the time of writing, with one day left in the bidding process, the highest someone is willing to offer for it is $11,000.
