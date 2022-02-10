Ex-Top Gear Co-Host Drives the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, Review Doesn't Go as Planned

To the untrained eye, the Porsche Taycan family can seem a bit confusing, but it’s not. The normal Taycan, which is the first one that came out, is a sedan. It was followed by the Cross Turismo, a jacked-up wagon with plastic cladding, and for the new model year, they have a new one, called the Sport Turismo.
Essentially a Cross Turismo that sits closer to the ground, and doesn’t feature that many plasticky bits on the outside, the 2022 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo is a super estate, with electric power. Not only that, but as Rory Reid, whom you may remember from his Top Gear days, pointed out, it is also the most powerful wagon ever built.
Power-wise, you are looking at a twin-motor setup in the range-topping Turbo S guise put to the test, offering a combined output of 750 hp on overboost, for a few seconds. It is capable of hitting the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in 2.8 seconds, and flat-out, it will do 162 mph (260 kph). The Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo was built for the road, and what better environment to test it on than Germany’s highest mountain road.
Nothing out of the ordinary yet, but before deciding to take a trip to what was once Hitler’s mountain highway, the team forgot to check the weather. As a result, they found themselves in the middle of a blizzard. At first, driving an ultra-powerful vehicle in the white stuff was rather scary, even with Pirelli winter tires on its feet, but then it became so fun that the driver eventually started sliding through corners. He even went as far as testing the launch control function, with predictable results.
While the Porsche was kind of conquering the mountain, the camera car, an all-wheel drive BMW X3, did not do that good. First, it got stuck in the snow, and then it ran out of fuel. Thus, since they couldn’t put the shifter in neutral, towing it was literally out of the question. Time for the Taycan to go look for rescue, but only a few feet away, it got stuck too. So, how do you think the whole adventure ended? We’ll give you a hint, it involved the police, which also got stuck, and a snowplow. For the rest, you will have to watch the video embedded below.
Power-wise, you are looking at a twin-motor setup in the range-topping Turbo S guise put to the test, offering a combined output of 750 hp on overboost, for a few seconds. It is capable of hitting the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in 2.8 seconds, and flat-out, it will do 162 mph (260 kph). The Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo was built for the road, and what better environment to test it on than Germany’s highest mountain road.
Nothing out of the ordinary yet, but before deciding to take a trip to what was once Hitler’s mountain highway, the team forgot to check the weather. As a result, they found themselves in the middle of a blizzard. At first, driving an ultra-powerful vehicle in the white stuff was rather scary, even with Pirelli winter tires on its feet, but then it became so fun that the driver eventually started sliding through corners. He even went as far as testing the launch control function, with predictable results.
While the Porsche was kind of conquering the mountain, the camera car, an all-wheel drive BMW X3, did not do that good. First, it got stuck in the snow, and then it ran out of fuel. Thus, since they couldn’t put the shifter in neutral, towing it was literally out of the question. Time for the Taycan to go look for rescue, but only a few feet away, it got stuck too. So, how do you think the whole adventure ended? We’ll give you a hint, it involved the police, which also got stuck, and a snowplow. For the rest, you will have to watch the video embedded below.