This One-Owner 1994 Toyota Supra Could Use a Manual and a Couple of Turbos

Produced between 1993 and 2002, the fourth-generation Supra is an S-tier collectible. Unmolested examples of the breed are pretty hard to find nowadays, and if you somehow find one, prepare to pay top dollar for it.
Chassis JT2JA81J6R0021982 may be as original as they come, but nevertheless, it leaves much to be desired in two respects. First of all, it’s rocking an Aisin-Warner automatic transmission, a four-speed borefest that decreases the fun of driving a Supra. And secondly, the straight-six mill hiding under the hood is the 2JZ-GE, a.k.a. the naturally-aspirated motor.
Alas, this one-owner car with a little more than 110,000 miles (177,028 kilometers) on the digital odometer isn’t expected to sell for a ludicrous amount of money. Currently listed on Bring a Trailer with six days left on the ticker, this white fellow is flexing a high bid of $30,244 at press time.
A targa-topped coupe that shows few blemishes on the forward surfaces and passenger-side rear fender, chassis JT2JA81J6R0021982 is riding on 16-inch alloys wrapped in 225/50 Goodyear Eagle Sport tires that need to be replaced because the DOT code ends in 1605 (i.e., the 16th week of 2005).
Trimmed in black leather, the interior sweetens the deal with period-correct amenities that include a cassette and compact disc stereo, automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. Although it looks pretty clean, bear in mind the center armrest is loose and that the driver-side seatbelt retracts slowly. The transmission gear’s lever has seen better days as well, and the seller notes that the rear hatchback’s support struts do not work.
Last, but certainly not least, the ECU is believed to be faulty according to a recent diagnostic. Be that as it may, the car starts right up and runs like a clock. Serviced with fresh oil in preparation for the sale, the free-breathing Supra is accompanied by the original window sticker that shows Fowler Toyota as the original dealer and a total price of $41,288 including destination. Adjusted for inflation, make that $77,675 nowadays.
