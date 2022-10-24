1962 Corvair Returns After 30 Years to Prove Impala Wasn’t Chevy’s Only Superstar

As far as Chevrolet was concerned, the Impala was the big star of the show during the ‘60s, especially as its sales were going up with every new model year.
Born in 1958 and promoted to a stand-alone series in 1959, it took the Impala no less than 7 years to become the first car in the U.S. after WWII to sell more than one million units in 12 months. And this says a lot about the popularity of the Impala during the ‘60s.
And yet, this doesn’t necessarily mean that other Chevy models failed to generate excitement. The Corvair, for instance, was one of the models that managed to build a rather solid customer base in the States, and today, it continues to be a rather sought-after classic that is just perfect for occasional drives.
This Monza 500 convertible, for instance, was recently pulled from the storage unit where it spent no more, no less than 30 years. Its condition is impressive, to say the least, though worth knowing is that the car has already received some restoration work.
For example, eBay seller doncarguy52 says the interior has been redone to 1962 standards, and the rebuilt engine is now running and driving just properly. Which is precisely what a daily driver needs in the first place, that is.
There are plenty of other parts that need to be re-installed, so at the end of the day, this Corvair doesn’t seem to require more than just a little bit of TLC before re-becoming a stunning daily driver.
Unsurprisingly, however, the car isn’t selling for cheap, and the one to blame for the hefty price tag is the solid condition. The seller isn’t willing to let the car go for less than $5,000, and if you want to see it in person, you can find it in Florida.
And yet, this doesn’t necessarily mean that other Chevy models failed to generate excitement. The Corvair, for instance, was one of the models that managed to build a rather solid customer base in the States, and today, it continues to be a rather sought-after classic that is just perfect for occasional drives.
This Monza 500 convertible, for instance, was recently pulled from the storage unit where it spent no more, no less than 30 years. Its condition is impressive, to say the least, though worth knowing is that the car has already received some restoration work.
For example, eBay seller doncarguy52 says the interior has been redone to 1962 standards, and the rebuilt engine is now running and driving just properly. Which is precisely what a daily driver needs in the first place, that is.
There are plenty of other parts that need to be re-installed, so at the end of the day, this Corvair doesn’t seem to require more than just a little bit of TLC before re-becoming a stunning daily driver.
Unsurprisingly, however, the car isn’t selling for cheap, and the one to blame for the hefty price tag is the solid condition. The seller isn’t willing to let the car go for less than $5,000, and if you want to see it in person, you can find it in Florida.