Not an Impala, Still Electrifying: 1964 Corvair Spent 40 Years Off the Road, Zero Rust

While models like the Impala and the Corvette were getting pretty much all the Chevy love in the first half of the ‘60s, the GM brand was also offering models like the Nova and the Corvair, obviously with a completely different goal in mind.
That’s true, these cars weren’t exactly capable of providing a spine-tingling experience, or at least, not as exciting as the one you could get when jumping behind the wheel of an Impala SS. But given their focus on economic driving, they still managed to build a solid customer base in the United States.
Unfortunately, 1964 wasn’t exactly the best year of the Corvair. Despite the introduction of a series of engine updates, including a power increase of the base unit from 80 to 95 horsepower, the sales of the Corvair still went down significantly, with the GM brand selling no less than 73,000 units fewer than in the previous year.
But as said, the Corvair continued to be a very intriguing purchase for many Americans, and this rust-free example is here to show precisely why.
There’s a reason why we mentioned the rust-free thing from the very beginning. The car has spent no less than 40 years off the road, so it’s quite impressive that it doesn’t exhibit any metal problems.
The car still comes with the original black paint, and while it’s being sold without an engine, the original unit is still available if the buyer is aiming for the original setup. The car comes with lots of parts that can be used for the restoration, including new door panels, the trunk seal, a front grill bar, and so on.
Finding an all-original Corvair in such good shape isn’t something that happens very often, and this is why the car has already received 10 bids as part of the auction started by eBay seller thatboss429. The top $1,800 offer, however, isn’t high enough to unlock the reserve.
