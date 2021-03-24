1960 Chevrolet Impala Remade 500 Miles Ago Is $110K of Awesome

The 1960s and 1970s must have been incredible years to live through, especially for car lovers. Many of the nameplates that we see today exchange hands for big money on the collectors' market were born back then, and they’ll probably continue to bring record transaction prices for a lot more years.
The Impala is one of those old monikers that still manages to turn heads. Sure, the car was in production until last year, but when talking about what the Impala name means for the industry, it’s the early generations we’re thinking about.
The Impala we have here comes from 1960, meaning it’s a second generation. It is immediately clear when resting our eyes upon it that despite retaining the initial model's general lines, it now looks probably better than it did even when fresh out of the factory.
The machine's incredible looks are owed to what is described as a “frame-off, rotisserie restoration” that was conducted no longer than 500 miles ago (805 km) and included everything from sanding to painting and rebuilding.
Contrasting the deep black of the exterior with the bright red of the interior, the Impala shines thanks to the carefully restored stainless and chrome trims. The impressive stance is enhanced by the staggered Billet Specialties wheels (18 and 20 inches), linked to the car's body by means of an air ride suspension system.
Power comes from a rebuilt 348ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine; however, it's unclear if it’s the one that originally shipped with the car. The powerplant is controlled through a Saginaw 4-speed transmission, but the performance numbers have not been made public.
The Impala in this incredible state is listed for sale on Classic Car Studio. The asking price for it is, as expected, rather high ($109,900 is what the sticker reads). Check out the gallery to see what the thing has to offer.
