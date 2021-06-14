1957 Chevy Wagon Looks Like It's About to Fall Apart, Runs 10s at the Drag Strip

Tri-Five Chevys have been a common sight at the drag strip since the 1960s gasser craze. Enthusiasts usually go with two-door versions of the 150, 210, and Bel Air, but once in a while we see a four-door and even a wagon hit the track.
This 1957 example is a bit of both. It's not a super rare Chevy Nomad, the range-topping two-door wagon variant of the Bel Air, but a four-door longroof. I'm pretty sure it's a 210, since the 150 wasn't available as a four-door wagon in 1957, so it's either a Townsman or a Beauville.
The Tri-Five appears to be in rough shape at first glance. The turquoise paint has faded away, there's plenty of rust on nearly every panel, and the chrome trim has seen better days. But this is no barn find. I mean, it probably was at some point, but under that beat-up shell hides a proper drag racer.
The meaty rear tires are the first to hint toward the car's true purpose, but the rear end also reveals a parachute. The rusty hood no longer hides an old inline six or V8, but a modern LS and a pair of turbos. You can complain all you want that turbocharging is not the proper way to save an old Tri-Five, but this wagon is not a restoration project. It was put together to run fast.
Speaking of which, this beefed-up Chevy is being driven and raced by Aydan Bailey, the son of Tom Bailey, famous for setting records at the drag strip in his "Sick Seconds" Camaro. Not surprisingly, Aydan is aiming for a drag racing career like his father and will make his debut in this station wagon.
The car is not yet ready for competition, but the Baileys took it to Race Week so that Aydan can make his first drag racing passes. He's obviously slower than his father, but he manages an 11-second run. Tom, on the other hand, does a 10.34-second sprint at more than 130 mph (209 kph).
Definitely not bad for a car that looks like it has been saved from the junkyard a couple of days ago. It can probably run faster and I'm pretty sure it will soon enough.
Speaking of fast Tri-Fives, Tom Bailey is also working on his own rig. It's based on the 1955 Nomad and it will be a gasser, but the plan is to drop a V8 good for at least 4,000 horsepower under the hood. It's still a work in process, but Tom said the wagon would be finished just in time for the 2021 SEMA Show.
Meanwhile, check out the milder but still cool Tri-Five wagon named "SBXDOOM" in the video below. You'll find out what that stands for as soon as you hit play.
